Bank of East Asia Ltd (BKEAY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04 on April 13th

Bank of East Asia Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Monday, April 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of East Asia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 4,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359. Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

