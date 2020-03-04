Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70,371 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Becton Dickinson and worth $123,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,510,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.67. 1,240,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,334. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.75.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

