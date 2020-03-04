Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of BNFT opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $395.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

