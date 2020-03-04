BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 77,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 74.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.32.

BMRN stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,339. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -637.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,700,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

