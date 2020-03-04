BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,295. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

