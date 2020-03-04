Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BTZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. 14,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,514. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

