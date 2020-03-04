BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

Shares of BDJ stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.