BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 173,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,710. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

