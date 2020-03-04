Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr alerts:

NYSE BGY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.