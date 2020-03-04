BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:BGT traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,800. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

