Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 142.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Blackrock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. 3,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.