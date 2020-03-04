BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 760.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $10.51 on Wednesday, reaching $492.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,070. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.54 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $536.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.