BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. 8,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

