BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,359. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $13.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.