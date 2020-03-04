BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BLW traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $16.71.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

