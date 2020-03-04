Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BIT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 109,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,814. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.