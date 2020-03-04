Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.