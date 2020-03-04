BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BSE)

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BSE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

