Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

BFY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 13,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,314. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

