Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst alerts:

Shares of NYSE BNY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,964. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.