BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get BlackRock Science & Technology Trust alerts:

BST stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,688. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.