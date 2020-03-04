Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BSD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,938. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

