Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. 258,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

