Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Shares of BUI stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.