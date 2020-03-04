Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Shares of BUI stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

