Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boralex from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Boralex from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.17.

Shares of BLX traded up C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 181,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,777. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -270.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$17.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -578.95%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

