Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Lifted by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brown & Brown by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,531 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,326,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $33,132,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Brown & Brown by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 494,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.31. 116,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.