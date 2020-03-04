BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 21.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,400. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.