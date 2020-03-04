BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
BWX Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 21.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.
Shares of BWXT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,400. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $70.57.
In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
