CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,086. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $156.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.36. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBFV shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

