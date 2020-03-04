Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $93,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Celanese by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Celanese by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.52. 606,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,641. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Several research firms have commented on CE. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

