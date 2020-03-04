Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 250.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Chewy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 15,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $439,414.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 153,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,907.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock worth $129,478,814.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chewy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Shares of CHWY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.78. 103,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,353. Chewy Inc has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

