Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Covetrus updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Covetrus stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 67,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVET shares. BidaskClub upgraded Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

