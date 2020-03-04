Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRH by 24.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in CRH by 38.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,687,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CRH by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CRH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

CRH stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 86,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

