Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $883.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 223,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $2,102,394.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,084,480 shares of company stock valued at $17,067,526. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

