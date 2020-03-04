Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,004 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $115,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,755. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

