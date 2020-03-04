Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359,313 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Electronic Arts worth $146,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $530,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,694,666.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,608 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, reaching $111.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,150,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,874. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.24 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

