Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$35.36.

Get Empire alerts:

TSE EMP.A traded up C$1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.35. 225,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,151. Empire has a 1-year low of C$27.61 and a 1-year high of C$37.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02.

In other news, Director Robert G. C. Sobey sold 1,500 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$46,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,073.20.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.