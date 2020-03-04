E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,597,000 after purchasing an additional 216,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,721,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,594,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.25. 372,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,674. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

