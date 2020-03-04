Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Shares of EXSR traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.55. The company had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 477. Exchange Bank has a twelve month low of $150.55 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.15 and its 200-day moving average is $164.87.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, unsecured personal loans, personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

