Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.
Shares of EXSR traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.55. The company had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 477. Exchange Bank has a twelve month low of $150.55 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.15 and its 200-day moving average is $164.87.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
