Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $230.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $579.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

