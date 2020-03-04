Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after buying an additional 1,106,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after acquiring an additional 302,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,684,000 after acquiring an additional 140,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after acquiring an additional 96,915 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 187,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. 1,551,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,509. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

