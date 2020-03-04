Hays plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.11 (LON:HAS)

Hays plc (LON:HAS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HAS traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 131.90 ($1.74). 4,786,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.59. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83.

Get Hays alerts:

Hays (LON:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hays will post 1376.8136331 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HAS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hays from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC upped their price target on Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price (down previously from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their target price on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 165 ($2.17).

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.