HICL Infrastructure PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.06 (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON HICL traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 174.80 ($2.30). The company had a trading volume of 3,125,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 178.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 169.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. HICL Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 183 ($2.41).

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

