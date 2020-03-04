Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 41.04%.

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. 2,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,704. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $179.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRZN shares. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Aegis started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.10 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

