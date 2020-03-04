Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (LON:HOTC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60

Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (LON:HOTC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 423 ($5.56). 56,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,442. The company has a market cap of $491.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78. Hotel Chocolat Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.96 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 527 ($6.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 445.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 419.84.

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hotel Chocolat Group will post 709.9999906 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOTC shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

