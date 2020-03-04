Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issues Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,518,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $253,181.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,375.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.