Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issues Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ ITCI opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.
ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.
About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.
