iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Boosted by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,684,485. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $119.06 and a one year high of $159.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average is $141.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.