iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 139,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

