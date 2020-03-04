Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KLDO stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kaleido Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

