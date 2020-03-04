Kansas City Southern (KSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 8th

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.
Kansas City Southern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Kansas City Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kansas City Southern to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.
Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.84. The company had a trading volume of 51,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,476. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.
In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
