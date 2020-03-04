Kansas City Southern (KSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 8th

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Kansas City Southern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Kansas City Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kansas City Southern to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.84. The company had a trading volume of 51,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,476. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.