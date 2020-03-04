Keller Group (LON:KLR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Keller Group (LON:KLR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 81.30 ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 82.40 ($1.08) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Keller Group stock traded up GBX 71 ($0.93) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 785 ($10.33). 33,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38. The stock has a market cap of $558.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 823.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 682.09. Keller Group has a 52 week low of GBX 506 ($6.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 898.61 ($11.82).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.40 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.73%.

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 623 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £4,952.85 ($6,515.19).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Keller Group from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 776 ($10.21).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

